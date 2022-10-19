College Football Analyst Names Toughest Road To The Playoff

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

We're halfway through the college football season and some of the tough teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

One of those teams is Georgia, who won its first National Championship since 1980 last season against Alabama. The Bulldogs are 7-0 as they're trying to defend that championship and have only been tested in one game.

That contest came against the Missouri Tigers two weeks ago, a game in which the Bulldogs won, 26-22.

It's been smooth sailing for them otherwise, but that's about to change in a massive way. 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford thinks that the Bulldogs have the toughest road to getting back to the College Football Playoff due to their schedule down the stretch.

"Cruise control is not going to work for Georgia beginning with next weekend's rivalry game with Florida," Crawford writes. "After that, Kirby Smart's bunch hosts unbeaten Tennessee, travels to nationally-ranked Mississippi State, and then goes back on the road to take on Kentucky. Get through those games and Georgia likely plays a top-five Alabama or Ole Miss squad for a conference championship. That's four probably games over the final five against ranked teams before the playoff. Buckle up."

If this isn't running the gauntlet, then what is?

Even though this schedule is about to get tougher, if any team can defy the odds, it's the Bulldogs.