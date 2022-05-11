College Football Analyst Names 'Worst Case Scenario' For Iowa

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The Iowa Hawkeyes enjoyed a very successful 2021, winning 10 games before getting routed by Michigan in the Big Ten title game.

On Wednesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford laid out the best and worst-case scenario's for each team in the B1G.

Zeroing in on Iowa, the college football analyst can see the Hawkeyes' season going two very different ways. With the worst-case scenario being an ugly 5-7 (3-6) 2022.

Per Crawford:

This season's schedule isn't as favorable as most years for the Hawkeyes. They'll play Michigan and Ohio State and won't be the betting favorite in either of those matchups. Should the Week 2 rivalry tilt against Iowa State go south, getting to bowl eligibility could be touch and go the rest of the way.

When it comes to the best-case for Iowa's 2022 season. Crawford thinks the program can once again find itself in the mix during championship week.

If Iowa's only losses come against Michigan and Ohio State, that should be enough for a return trip to the Big Ten Championship Game for Kirk Ferentz and company. That would mean head to head wins (and potential tiebreakers) over Wisconsin and Minnesota, the other two programs we consider to be the ones fighting for space at the top of the division.

Which path is Kirk Ferentz's squad more likely to follow, is the question.