College Football Analyst Picks The Country’s Best Helmet

Who has the best helmet in college football?

This is a topic often debated in the college football world, especially in the offseason, when there’s less to talk about.

Last year, we ranked the 10 best helmets in college football and put Michigan at No. 1. The Wolverines’ helmet is as classic – and unique – as it gets in the sport. And that’s coming from an Ohio State graduate.

However, not everyone agrees with that – notably, 247Sports.

On Sunday, 247Sports analyst Matt Howe ranked the 25 best helmets in college football. Coming in at No. 1 is Michigan’s rival, Ohio State.

The Buckeyes’ helmet is classic and unique, too – and certainly deserving of major praise. 247Sports likes it enough to put it at No. 1 overall.

“The Buckeyes earn the top spot in all of college football with a helmet that they have used since 1979. In my opinion, the helmet plus the stickers make it the most recognizable helmet in all of college football,” 247Sports writes.

Ohio State’s helmet has been in a lot of big-time games over the years. Most recently, the Buckeyes lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game.

Ryan Day’s program will look to win that game in 2021-22.