College Football Analyst Predicts AP Preseason Top 10 Poll

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

We're only a couple of weeks away from getting the release of the AP Preseason Poll for college football.

After that, the fun begins as the season will get underway on Aug. 27.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports already has his prediction for what the AP Top 10 will look like. He has USC at No. 10, with Oklahoma at No. 9 to start out before ranking Utah, Michigan, and Notre Dame from No. 8 to No. 6.

He's then pretty high on Texas A&M, especially since the school landed the country's top recruiting class for this year. He has the Aggies at No. 5 before bringing Clemson up to No. 4.

Crawford is expecting a big bounce-back campaign from the Tigers after they lost three games last year.

"Dabo Swinney doesn't mince words when he says this team is championship-worthy. He knows this defense will be one of the best in his tenure, but the biggest question falls at quarterback where DJ Uiagalelei will need to be a much-improved option at the position to take the Tigers from 10 wins to 12 or more," Crawford writes.

Finally, Crawford gas Georgia at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 2, and Alabama at No. 1.

Those final four programs seem to be the odds-on favorites to return to the College Football Playoff this season.

We'll have to see if Crawford gets these rankings right when the poll comes out.