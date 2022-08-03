College Football Analyst Predicts Country's No. 1 Defense

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs into throwing an interception during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's that time of year when analysts start writing their predictions for the college football season.

Just recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about the top defenses in the country heading into the season and who he thinks will finish at the top.

Nobody should be surprised by his choice.

"Front to back, every starter on Alabama's defense this season will be a draftable player when the time comes. The linebacker group is one of the program's best-ever with two future top-10 selections leading the way in Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner," Crawford wrote.

He also mentions Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks, the latter of which transferred from LSU during the offseason.

Anderson will likely go in the top five of next year's draft if he produces the way he did last year. He racked up 101 total tackles (57 solo), 17.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 14 games.

Alabama's going to be hard to take down if its defense lives up to Crawford's projection.