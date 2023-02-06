College Football Analyst Predicts Michigan's 2023 Win Total

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After going 13-1 in 2022, expectations for the Michigan Wolverines are going to be sky-high in 2023. One analyst believes that they'll at least come close to meeting them next year.

In a feature for 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford projected that the Wolverines will win 11 games in 2023. He said that they should be favored to win the Big Ten due to how many key players are returning next season.

"Michigan will be one of the preseason favorites to reach the College Football Playoff and win the Big Ten for a third consecutive season given the personnel returning for the Wolverines. Michigan will only leave its home state twice before November thanks to a plethora of home games early. Games at Penn State and Maryland define the final month before the winner-take-all showdown with Ohio State in Ann Arbor Nov. 25. That could feature two unbeaten teams if all goes well at the top of the league standings like it did last fall when the Big Ten put two teams in the final four."



11-1 with a Big Ten title win and a possible return to the College Football Playoff is definitely something that Wolverines fans would sign up for immediately.

In the past two seasons the Wolverines have gone 25-3 - their best record over two seasons in school history.

But despite knocking off arch-rival Ohio State and securing back-to-back Big Ten titles, they've hit a wall in the College Football Playoff.

Will 2023 be the year Michigan finally end their national title drought?