College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska's 2023 Win Total

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 15: Nebraska Cornhuskers helmets sit on the sidelines during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhuskers on October 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not posted a winning season or even qualified for a bowl game since 2016. But after undergoing a ton of changes over the past year, could they change that in 2023?

In a recent piece by 247's Brad Crawford projecting how the Big Ten shakes out, here's what he had to say about Nebraska's win total next season:

Projected preseason win total: 5.5 Anyone else want to try and put a finger on where Nebraska finishes in Year 1 under Matt Rhule? Your guess might be as good as ours. Getting to bowl eligibility is a realistic goal given the roster changes through the transfer portal and wide-scale philosophical difference in the coaching regimes. The first two games of the season each come on the road (Minnesota, Colorado) and the Huskers will do what they can to, at worst, split those matchups. No Ohio State or Penn State is a blessing for a program in transition.

5-6 wins would be the most the program has stacked in four seasons; Scott Frost's second year in Lincoln.

You can check out the rest of Crawford's projections here.