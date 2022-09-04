College Football Analyst Predicts New AP Poll Top 10

Just a few days out from the AP's updated top-25 college football rankings, 247Sports' Brad Crawford shared his prediction on how the new top-10 will stack up.

Georgia picked up right where it left off with a massive blowout of No. 11 Oregon, while Alabama did Alabama things just like every other Saturday of the Nick Saban era.

With the Crimson Tide and UGA topping the list, here's Crawford's top-10 outlook going into Week 2:

3. Ohio State (Beat Notre Dame, 21-10)

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day wanted no parts of questioning pertaining to his offensive struggles following Ohio State's defensive-dominant victory over the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish. Ohio State trailed 10-7 in the third quarter before scoring the game's final 14 points and keeping Notre Dame out of the end zone in the second half to spearhead Jim Knowles' debut as defensive coordinator. The breakdowns in the secondary that were prevalent last season didn't show up in Game 1 for the preseason Big Ten favorites and the Buckeyes held Notre Dame to just 12 first downs.

4. Clemson Tigers (Plays Georgia Tech Monday)

5. Michigan Wolverines (Beat Colorado State, 52-7)

Michigan's quarterback dilemma hit a fever pitch on Saturday following J.J. McCarthy coming in to relieve Cade McNamara with a sizable lead. McCarthy was electric in the second half and will start next weekend's home game against Hawaii. From there, Jim Harbaugh is expected to give one of his quarterbacks first-team reps the rest of the way. Michigan's defense stiff-armed Colorado State to a single touchdown allowed, that coming on a long pass late in the game with the 2s in the secondary. The defending Big Ten champions pummeled the Rams at the point of attack.

