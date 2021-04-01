College Football Analyst Predicts The No. 1 Team In 2025

Probably the biggest criticism of the college football game is the lack of parity between the elite programs and the rest of the pack.

Over the last three years, only six unique programs have been selected for the College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, LSU and Ohio State. Unless the playoff system undergoes some drastic changes, that lack of team diversity up top won’t be changing anytime soon.

Taking recruiting expectations and coaching prestige into account, 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford predicted the top 25 teams in 2025. Five years from now, he largely expects more of the same.

Coming as a surprise to no one, Crawford has the Alabama Crimson Tide at his future No. 1 spot — siting Nick Saban’s coaching history as the main reason for their continued success.

“I love doing what I do and want to continue to do it for as long as I feel like I can contribute in a positive way to the program,” Saban said prior to last year’s 52-46 SEC Championship victory over the Florida Gators. “That’s about the only plan I have for the future. We’ve got a lot of good players here. We try to create a lot of value for our players here so they have a better opportunity to be successful in the future. It’s very self-gratifying.”

Continued recruiting dominance will likely also play a major role in Bama’s dynastic reign.

With seven five-star and 16 four-star recruits coming in this offseason, Saban’s 2021 class is ranked No. 1 in the nation, per 247Sports rankings. To find the last time Alabama was ranked outside of the top five in recruiting, you have to go all the way back to 2007.

With that sterling recruiting record, there’s no reason why that pattern shouldn’t continue for years to come.