College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's Next Quarterback

2023 will see a lot of changes at the quarterback position for much of the Big Ten, but perhaps no team has a bigger hole to fill than Ohio State.

On Monday, two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud announced his decision to enter the NFL draft, leaving some to wonder where the Buckeyes go from here.

After the news dropped, 247's Brad Crawford published a piece predicting who lines up behind center for Ohio State next season, and it looks like a five-star junior will be Stroud's replacement.

Per Crawford:

With C.J. Stroud moving on to the NFL on Monday despite rampant speculation he could return through a lucrative NIL agreement, attention officially shifts to Kyle McCord and Devin Brown for the Buckeyes ahead of spring practice. Both of these highly-touted quarterbacks are capable, but when you're the next man up after an all-world player like a two-time Heisman finalist, pressure ensues. The good news is Ohio State returns all of its starting receivers, including Marvin Harrison Jr.

He predicts McCord will ultimately be the young man for the job.

