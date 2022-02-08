The Spun

College Football Analyst Ranks Country’s No. 1 Facility

It’s no secret that a big part of university’s recruiting pitches are the facilities. The deep pockets of some of the nation’s top college football programs allow schools to build that rival, and in some cases, dwarf, those of the pros.

And while they may not be No. 1 in the overall CFB rankings, the Phil Knight/Nike connection still sets Oregon apart from the rest when it comes to facilities, gear and uniforms.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports released his 2022 college football facility rankings on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon’s facility comes in at No. 1.

The Ducks spared no expense when it came to building their 145,000-square foot football nest.

Back in 2013, Oregon spent $68 million to bring its state-of-the-art facility to life. From the Ferrari leather chairs, to the barber shop, to the mammoth TVs, it remains one of the most exquisite sites in all of college football.

Not to mention Oregon’s self-cleansing lockers and some of the rarest training equipment in the world.

With new uniform combinations for each and every game, and stashes of exclusive Jordan PE’s, Oregon’s program remains a cut-above.

Oh, and there’s a new indoor practice facility on the way. Expected to be finished by 2024.

