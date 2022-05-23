College Football Analyst Ranks Country's No. 1 Quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

There are a lot of great quarterbacks in college football heading into the 2022 season and that means it's time for some too early rankings.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports put out his top 25 quarterback rankings on Monday morning and it shouldn't be a surprise to see Alabama's Bryce Young at the top of the list.

"No questions asked, Bryce Young is the SEC's top returning player on offense is college football's best quarterback nationally in 2022," Crawford writes. "He was spectacular during his sophomore campaign, capturing Alabama's second straight Heisman after leading the Crimson Tide to the playoff. Young was especially dynamic in big spots, achieving maximum levels in crunch time and against Georgia in the SEC Championship when he shredded the nation's top defense."

Young finished the 2021 season with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions off 4,872 yards through the air.

He'll look to have a repeat of that success in 2022, plus lead Alabama to a win in the National Championship after losing to Georgia.

Young is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft and rightfully so. He's that good and will be a difference-maker for quite some time.

C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, Dillon Gabriel, and KJ Jefferson rounded out the top five of Crawford's list.