College Football Analyst Ranks No. 1 Stadium Environment

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports.

On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season.

Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's home matchup against the then-No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers.

Given the stakes against top-ranked and unbeaten Tennessee with one of the nation's longest-home winning steaks on the line, Sanford Stadium delivered in early November. Athens was a sight to behold on a wet Saturday between the hedges as the defending national champions shut down the high-powered Tennessee offense and put to be any questions about this season's best team in the SEC. The Bulldogs kept then-Heisman frontrunner Hendon Hooker without a touchdown pass and the noise level led to countless false starts for the Volunteers, who played behind the sticks and failed to execution throughout.

This matchup had everything it needed for a perfect storm of college football excitement: Heisman candidates, College Football Playoff implications, you name it.

It only makes sense that the reigning National Champions brought the energy at their home stadium for this top 5 matchup.

Take a look at Crawford's full top 10 here: