College Football Analyst Ranks The Country's No. 1 Job

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

There are a lot of great head-coaching jobs in college football, but there can only be one in the top spot.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports took the liberty of ranking his top 10 jobs in college football heading into the 2022 season and it's no surprise that Alabama was ranked No. 1.

"This is as good as it going to get from Crimson Tide fans, right? The next coach after Nick Saban is not going to be able to touch this level of success in Tuscaloosa, but that'll be the expectation," Crawford writes. "Heck, it's the greatest tenure of all-time at any program one could argue and Saban's going to leave Alabama better than he found it when he took over in January 2007 following Mike Shula's firing a few months prior."

Alabama has been the best program of this generation. The Crimson Tide have won six National Championships under Saban, with three of them coming in a six-year span.

Saban has coached 208 games at Alabama and has compiled a 183-25 overall record.

This level of success will likely never be seen in college football again.