College Football Analyst Releases Surprising 'Tier' Rankings

On Wednesday, Fox Sports college football analyst R.J. Young released a tier list after seven weeks of action.

Young has the Ohio State Buckeyes in a league of their own in Tier 1. Reigning National Champion Georgia and undefeated Michigan sit together in Tier 2. Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama round out Tier 3.

TCU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCLA and USC make the base of the pyramid in Tier 4.

Ohio State has absolutely dominated its competition through the first seven games of the 2022 season. That being said, the Buckeyes still rank No. 2 in the nation behind No. 1 Georgia in the AP top-25 poll.

Tennessee and Clemson are still undefeated on the year. Alabama's lone loss of the season comes at the hands of the Volunteers.

The entire bottom tier is either undefeated or have one high-quality loss.

