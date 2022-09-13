College Football Analyst Reveals Biggest 'Concern' With Alabama

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide squeaked out a win over the Texas Longhorns by the final score of 20-19.

It was a hard-fought game that could have ended with an Alabama loss had Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers not left the game in the first half with an injury.

After taking a few day to digest the game, college football analyst Joel Klatt is officially worried about one thing regarding Alabama - playing on the road.

“They had the two-point win against Florida, they lost against Texas A&M, they beat Mississippi State badly and then they had the four-overtime game against Auburn,” Klatt said. “Three of the four they didn’t play well...This is a trend now for this version of ‘Bama that’s not pleasing.”

Alabama has consecutive home games over the next two weeks before going on the road to Arkansas for a game against a talented Razorbacks team on October 1.

The Tide also have road games against Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss.

Will Alabama lose a game this season?