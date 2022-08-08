College Football Analyst Reveals Most "Anticipated" Game This Year

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The college football season is upon us and with that comes some of the best games of the year.

Texas A&M and Alabama are to square off against each other, as are Notre Dame-Ohio State, Oklahoma-Texas, Georgia-Florida, Clemson-Notre Dame, and so many more.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports has named the game he's most anticipated for and it's no surprise that it's between Ohio State and Michigan.

"No matchup will be more important on Nov. 26 nationally if you're a believer in these two programs as preseason title contenders," Crawford wrote. "Last season, Michigan used its streak-snapping win over Ohio State to punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game. And after dismantling Iowa, the Wolverines were in the playoff for the first time in program history. Should Jim Harbaugh's squad and the Buckeyes hover around the top five throughout the season once again, this game will not only decide the division but will certainly have playoff implications."

This year's version of the game will take place in Columbus after Michigan won in Ann Arbor last year. The Wolverines haven't won at the Horseshoe since 2000, so they face a daunting task this coming November.

It will be a matchup that produces a lot of fireworks, especially with so much that will be on the line.