College Football Analyst Reveals Surprising Heisman Trophy Pick

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: The Heisman Trophy is displayed at a press conference for the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation on December 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

A quartet of quarterbacks are heading to New York City this month with one of them leaving as the newest Heisman Trophy winner. But one college football analyst is casting their vote for someone who didn't make the final cut.

According to Saturday Tradition, Pro Football Focus (PFF) has graded Michigan running back Blake Corum as the best player in the country. The analytics outlet pointed out that it wasn't particularly close either:

"He’s been the best player in college football this season, and it’s not particularly close. Corum’s 95.9 grade isn’t only the highest among all players in the country, it’s one of the best we’ve ever seen from a Power Five player," PFF said.

Corum recently had to undergo season-ending surgery, but not before being the driving force behind Michigan's regular season dominance. In 12 games he had 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns - both marks ranking in the top 10 in the nation.

Michigan went on to crush Ohio State in The Game and then easily put away Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game in Blake Corum's absence to secure their second straight trip to the College Football Playoff.

Had he played in either game, it seems like he would have been a lock to at least get an invitation to New York for the upcoming Heisman Trophy ceremony.

It now remains to be seen if Corum will give it one more go at Michigan or opt-out and begin his pro career.

Have we seen the last of Blake Corum in a Michigan uniform?