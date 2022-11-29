College Football Analyst Says Deion Sanders Should Reject Offer

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders says he's received a head coaching offer from the Colorado football program, among others.

While Colorado would no doubt be an upgrade in terms of money and resources, one college football analyst believes Sanders should reject this offer.

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shared his two cents on this possible coaching move:

First, he has absolutely zero connections to that region of the country. Everyone knows Sanders’ name and maybe he can pull some current Jackson State players there with him but do we really believe the best players in California and Texas, even Arizona, will flock to Colorado just because Sanders is the coach? I don’t. ... Sanders is a high-profile guy who has been phenomenal at Jackson State but I find it hard to believe elite players from talent-rich states are going to risk their college careers and their professional development to go play for him at a program that has shown no signs of winning in literally decades. Sanders has been offered the Colorado job. He should say no.

Sanders has built an excellent program as head coach at Jackson State. This year, his team is 11-0 with one game remaining on the season.

Coach Prime's success has no doubt sparked interest from all over the country, but will he leave the program he's worked so hard to build?