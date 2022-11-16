College Football Analyst's Michigan State Joke Going Viral

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Helmets of the Michigan State Spartans during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season are scheduled to be released between games at the StateFarm Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

The first game of the night, No. 4 Kentucky vs. Michigan State, is currently in double overtime — significantly delaying the CFP rankings release.

Plenty of college football fans took to Twitter to react to this delay. One joke in particular is going viral.

"Holding up the rankings release tonight is the biggest impact Michigan State has had on the CFP this year," RedditCFB wrote.

After an excellent season in 2021, the Spartans football program is seriously struggling in 2022. The team is 5-5 on the year with absolutely no shot at making a College Football Playoff run.

Mel Tucker and his Michigan State squad have just two more regular-season games to become bowl eligible this season.