College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff.

For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer, Michigan are not only going to win, but cover the spread. In a joint feature, the two analysts both predicted double-digit wins for the Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl.

Hummer believes that Michigan's defense will shut down TCU's run game while the TCU's defense isn't built to handle the Michigan offense:

This is a tough matchup for TCU. The Horned Frogs are built around a run game that wears on people over time and playmakers who thrive in space. Michigan’s defense tends to erase space and comes at opponents in waves, mitigating both of TCU’s usual advantages. And, frankly, TCU’s defense isn’t really built to stop a power offense like Michigan’s. It’s just not something TCU sees often in the Big 12. TCU is going to stay in this game with chunk plays and a bit of Max Duggan magic. But I think the Wolverines wear TCU down over time. … Michigan 34, TCU 24.

Crawford was similarly down on TCU, stating that quarterback Max Duggan will likely have to carry the TCU offense just to avoid the game turning into a laugher.

There's just not enough points here for me to take the Horned Frogs. Michigan's on a mission and plays a brand of football not conducive to an upset win for TCU unless Sonny Dykes' team shows up and is able to withstand the bodies and power at the line of scrimmage for the Wolverines. Duggan will have to carry TCU in this one to make things interesting in the fourth quarter, but the more likely scenario is Michigan rushing for 300-plus and moving on to the final. ... Michigan 31, TCU 17.

Suffice it to say, the analysts aren't high on the Horned Frogs.

Can TCU change the narrative and shock the world?