College Football Announces Most-Watched Game Of The Season

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

College football has finally come out with what the most-watched game of the season has been to date.

It should be no surprise to anyone that the Tennessee-Georgia game from this past Saturday took that honor. It was a battle between two of the three best teams in the country as there was so much on the line.

According to CBS Sports, the contest had 13 million viewers. The network also has the two most-watched games this season.

This was a game that wasn't particularly close, but fans still wanted to watch it.

Georgia took down Tennessee, 27-13 as it's one step closer to going back to the SEC Championship Game and then the College Football Playoff.

CBS still has some good games to close out the season (Alabama-Ole Miss, Alabama-Auburn, Georgia-Kentucky), but they likely won't draw the same number of viewers as the Georgia-Tennessee one did.

One that could break the current record is the SEC Championship Game, which is set to take place on Dec. 3.