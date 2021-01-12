The final AP Poll top 25 of the 2020 college football season has been released.

Alabama is your 2020 college football national champion. The Crimson Tide ended the 2020 college football season with a dominant performance in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Alabama thumped Ohio State, 52-24, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Nick Saban’s team ends the season with a perfect record, 13-0. Some are calling this year’s Crimson Tide team the best Nick Saban team of all-time.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones went as far to say that the Crimson Tide are the greatest team in college football history.

“I think we’re the best team to ever play. There’s no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again,” Jones said.

Alabama finishes the year with a national title and a No. 1 overall ranking in the final AP Poll. Here’s the full top 25:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Texas A&M Notre Dame Oklahoma Georgia Cincinnati Iowa State Northwestern BYU Indiana Florida Coastal Carolina UL Lafayette Iowa Liberty North Carolina Texas Oklahoma State USC Miami Ball State San Jose State Buffalo

The 2021 college football season can’t get here soon enough.

Who will you be taking to win it all next season?