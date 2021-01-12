The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football’s Final AP Poll Top 25 Released

Najee Harris celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a one yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The final AP Poll top 25 of the 2020 college football season has been released.

Alabama is your 2020 college football national champion. The Crimson Tide ended the 2020 college football season with a dominant performance in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Alabama thumped Ohio State, 52-24, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Nick Saban’s team ends the season with a perfect record, 13-0. Some are calling this year’s Crimson Tide team the best Nick Saban team of all-time.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones went as far to say that the Crimson Tide are the greatest team in college football history.

“I think we’re the best team to ever play. There’s no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again,” Jones said.

Alabama finishes the year with a national title and a No. 1 overall ranking in the final AP Poll. Here’s the full top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Georgia
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Iowa State
  10. Northwestern
  11. BYU
  12. Indiana
  13. Florida
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. UL Lafayette
  16. Iowa
  17. Liberty
  18. North Carolina
  19. Texas
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. USC
  22. Miami
  23. Ball State
  24. San Jose State
  25. Buffalo

The 2021 college football season can’t get here soon enough.

Who will you be taking to win it all next season?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.