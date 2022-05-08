College Football Assistant Coach Died At 54 Sunday

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tragic news hit the college football world on Sunday, as a longtime coach has died at the age of 54.

Fred Reed, an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan, has passed away.

Eastern Michigan announced the tragic news on social media on Sunday afternoon.

"We are devastated to learn of Coach Reed's passing," said the EMU Vice President/Director of Athletics . "Fred was the ultimate model of a husband, father, friend, and coach. Our hearts go out to his wife, La'Shannon, his children, Amar'e and Khamara, and anyone who was lucky enough to have known him. He will be dearly missed."

Reed was in coaching for 27 years, including 25 at the college football level. He spent the last seven years as Eastern Michigan's defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach.

"Please keep Coach Reed's family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Head Football Coach Chris Creighton added. "It is impossible to capture what he means to all of us right now."

Reed is survived by his wife, La'Shannon, and their two children, Amar'e Reed and Khamara.

Rest in peace, Coach Reed.