College Football Assistant Coach Of The Year Announced

TCU offensive coordinator Garret Riley has been announced as the 2022 Broyles Award winner — an annual honor given to the nation's top assistant coach.

Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, joined the TCU program as OC/quarterbacks coach in December 2021.

"The winner of the 2022 #BroylesAward is @TCUFootball offensive coordinator @CoachGRiley. Congratulations, Coach!" the award committee announced on Twitter.

Riley's offense, led by Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan, ranked 16th in yards per game (473.0) and 9th in points per game (38.8). The Big 12 offense broke the 40-point mark on six occasions this season.

TCU notched a 12-1 record. The team's only loss came in a crushing overtime defeat to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.

With this near-flawless resume, the Horned Frogs earned a No. 3 ranking and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Riley and his high-powered offense will face off against No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.