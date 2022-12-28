There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket.
While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe.
Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will be in action in what should be a high-scoring affair against Texas Tech.
Here's the full schedule of today's games:
- UCF vs. Duke at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Kansas vs. Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX
- Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
There's plenty for the football world to watch today. Conference pride will be on the line.
Which game will you be watching?