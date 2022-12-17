There Are 6 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season kicked off with a solid appetizer on Friday afternoon.
UAB and Miami (OH) got the party started with a game that went down to the wire - and finished like Super Bowl XXIV. The Blazers escaped with a 24-20 win in the Bahamas Bowl.
Not long later, Troy and UTSA battled in an ugly, turnover-filled affair. At the end of the Cure Bowl, it was the Trojans that were left standing with an 18-12 win.
Those games were just the beginning of bowl season. Today, six bowl games will take center stage with a few prominent games on the slate.
Here's the full schedule:
- Cincinnati vs. Louisville at 11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN
- Florida vs. Oregon State at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Washington State vs. Fresno State at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- Rice vs. Southern Miss at 5:45 on ESPN
- SMU vs. BYU at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- North Texas vs. Boise State at 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
There's plenty to play for today, which will give football fans everywhere something to watch all day long.
Who will you be rooting for?