There Are 6 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 30: The Arizona State Sun Devils marching band performs before the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The college football bowl season kicked off with a solid appetizer on Friday afternoon.

UAB and Miami (OH) got the party started with a game that went down to the wire - and finished like Super Bowl XXIV. The Blazers escaped with a 24-20 win in the Bahamas Bowl.

Not long later, Troy and UTSA battled in an ugly, turnover-filled affair. At the end of the Cure Bowl, it was the Trojans that were left standing with an 18-12 win.

Those games were just the beginning of bowl season. Today, six bowl games will take center stage with a few prominent games on the slate.

Here's the full schedule:

Cincinnati vs. Louisville at 11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN

Florida vs. Oregon State at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Washington State vs. Fresno State at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Rice vs. Southern Miss at 5:45 on ESPN

SMU vs. BYU at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

North Texas vs. Boise State at 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

There's plenty to play for today, which will give football fans everywhere something to watch all day long.

Who will you be rooting for?