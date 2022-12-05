College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville.

Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield.

Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication with his players and the Louisville fanbase sparked criticism from around the college football world.

On Monday, Satterfield officially became the new head coach for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Fitzpatrick took to Twitter to criticize his former head coach in the wake of this news.

"Last thing I will say. When the South Carolina job rumors were floating around, he MADE US tweet about how well he was treating us good, but wouldn’t tell his players that he was leaving in person! He was NEVER honest with us!" he wrote on Twitter.

Satterfield reportedly signed a six-year deal with the Cincinnati program. He will replace Luke Fickell, who recently left to became the next head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers.