College Football Coach Announces Retirement Due To Health Issues

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Head coaches Bill Clark of the UAB Blazers and Randy Shannon of the Florida Gators shake hands after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Over the past five years, Bill Clark has helped restore UAB to national prominence after the program was seemingly dead and buried. But today his time with the team has ended.

On Friday, Clark announced that he is stepping down as head coach of the UAB Blazers effective August 1. He revealed that he is dealing with a serious back issue that will require a spinal fusion and extensive medical treatment.

"It's time. Knowing that doesn't make this any easier. Retiring as the UAB head football coach is the hardest decision I've ever had to make, but my future health and well-being depend on it," Clark said in his statement.

Clark named offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent as the the interim head coach. He named defensive coordinator David Reeves as the assistant head coach.

Clark also called on UAB president Ray Watts and athletic director Mark Ingram to retain his entire staff for the coming season.

"I have no doubt they will make us proud as UAB Athletics transitions to the American Athletic Conference."

Bill Clark was named head coach at UAB in 2014 after a wildly successful first year as head coach at Jacksonville State. But after going 6-6 in his first season, the program abruptly closed down due to budget issues.

However, the program was later reinstated and returned in 2017. Over the next five seasons the Blazers would enjoy five straight winning seasons, win two bowl games and two Conference USA titles.

Clark has taken UAB to new heights during his tenure. He's a bonafide legend at the program.

We wish Coach Clark a full recovery.