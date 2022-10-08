College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the Louisville Cardinals game against the Syracuse Orange at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday.

Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat.

Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though.

Satterfield could be out of a job if the Cardinals lose to the 2-3 Virginia Cavaliers today. Bad news for Louisville; it trails UVA 10-0 in the second quarter.

"There's another situation that really got ratcheted up with the pressure last week," Feldman began, "and that is at Louisville with Scott Satterfield. Now he had a terrific first year there after taking over a mess from Bobby Petrino. He's putting together a terrific recruiting class , but he is coming off back-to-back losing seasons and now they're 0-3 in the ACC and just had a bad loss against Boston College. I'm told his AD is still in his corner, but some key power brokers there are not. He really really needs a win today at UVA and it's gonna be a lot harder without his star quarterback, Malik Cunningham. "

Barring a turnaround this Saturday afternoon, Louisville looks like it may lose to Virginia.

If the Cardinals fall, Scott Satterfield may be shown the exit this weekend.

Virginia leads Louisville 10-0 this Saturday afternoon.