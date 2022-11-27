College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: Florida Atlantic Owls mascot performs during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the half at FAU Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department.

On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart of his duties. The Owls confirmed the move a few minutes later.

His dismissal comes following a 5-7 season where they lost their final two games to miss out on bowl eligibility with tonight's loss to Western Kentucky coming in overtime.

Taggart was in his fifth season with the Owls after taking over in 2020. He never topped five wins in any of his three years but led them to the Montgomery Bowl in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Taggart is now 71-80 overall with eight winning seasons. He's been a head coach for five different teams since 2010.

Willie Taggart rose to prominence as the running backs coach at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh from 2007 to 2009. His success there earned him the head coaching job at his alma mater Western Kentucky in 2010.

After leading the Hilltoppers to a quick turnaround in three seasons, he left to become head coach at South Florida, where he took them from a 2-10 team in 2013 to a 10-2 team in 2016.

With an established record as a program rebuilder, Taggart took over at Oregon in 2017, leading the Ducks to a 7-5 record as head coach and being hired to Florida State straight after.

But Taggart's struggles at Florida State led to his ousting after 21 games.

Will Willie Taggart find another team to coach in 2023?