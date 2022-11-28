College Football Coach Fired Despite Being Bowl Eligible
It wasn't a good Cyber Monday for UNLV head football coach Marcus Arroyo.
According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Arroyo was let go by UNLV on Monday afternoon despite leading the program to bowl eligibility.
Arroyo took over the program during the 2020 season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He'll finish his tenure with a 7-23 record as he could never turn the program around.
In 2020, he went 0-6 as head coach before going 2-10 in 2021. There was some progress made this season but it wasn't enough for the decision-makers at the school.
Arroyo will now be looking for a new gig heading into the 2023 college football season while UNLV will now be looking for its new head coach.
We'll have to see who the school goes after during the offseason to fill Arroyo's role.