College Football Coach Rips His Fan Base After Saturday's Loss

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Utah State Aggies helmet sits on top of a cool on the sideline at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Utah State Aggies. After a 55-0 drumming at the hands of Alabama in Week 1, the Aggies dropped their home opener to FCS Weber State.

And it wasn't even close.

The Wildcats took it to Utah State, 35-7. But head coach Blake Anderson didn't appreciate fans reaction to the loss, specifically their booing of the team's starting quarterback Logan Bonner. Calling the behavior "embarrassing."

Well, I don’t know if people are going to want to hear this but that’s the same quarterback that won a Mountain West Conference championship last year, the first one ever at this university. That’s coming off a knee injury in less than nine months, and he’s not the only person making mistakes. So it’s real easy to sit in the stands and boo, and I want nothing better than Cooper Legas to have a great career when his time has come, but he had the opportunity to win that job in the offseason and he did not. He’s a great No. 2, and he’s gonna be a really good No. 1. But right now, Logan Bonner’s the starting quarterback; he deserves that opportunity, and he also deserves respect. I don’t know how to say that any nicer than a lot of our fan base showed true colors today, and it was embarrassing.

Utah State has a bye before they host UNLV in Week 4. Anderson and his squad will look to bounce back in a big way after the disappointing start.