College Football Coach Stepped Down Following Saturday’s Win

A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday.

John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian.

Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won their final home game of the 2021 season, 40-25, on Saturday.

Grass, a longtime high school football coach in Alabama, announced his decision on Saturday.

“This will always be my home,” Grass said, per AL.com. “My wife and I are alumni and I’ve raised my kids for nine years here. This place has done so much for me that I can’t ever repay it. I’ve always put this university first and how I represent it and I think my family has done a great job in being ambassadors for this university.”

Grass announced that the decision was mutually agreed on by himself and the school.

Grass, 53, was a longtime high school football head coach before taking the Jacksonville State offensive coordinator job in 2013. He became the program’s head coach in 2014.

The now-former Jacksonville State head coach finishes his career with a 71-26 record at the college level.