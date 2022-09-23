College Football Coach Won't Be On Sideline This Weekend As He Deals With "Personal Health Matter"

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 02: Bowling Green Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler questions an official during a college football game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 2, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We're less than 24 hours away from the full slate of Week 4 college football games kicking off. But one head coach is going to have to miss his team's big game.

According to Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy, Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler will not be on the sidelines for Saturday's game against Mississippi State. He is reportedly dealing with a personal health matter.

In the absence of Loeffler, associated head coach and insider linebackers coach Steve Morrison will serve as acting head coach. But Loeffler is expected to be back next week for their October 1 tilt against MAC rival Akron.

The Falcons are 1-2 this season, scoring their only win of the season in an overtime upset over previously undefeated Marshall. Their two losses were a blowout against UCLA at the Rose Bowl and a loss to Eastern Kentucky after seven periods of overtime.

Scot Loeffler is in his fourth season at Bowling Green after spending the first 20 years of his coaching career coaching offenses across the midwest and northeast.

Loeffler's had a rough start to his head coaching career to say the least though. He's 8-24 so far and just 4-17 against in-conference opponents.

Loeffler also has the notoriety of being the first-ever head coach to be ejected from a game for picking up two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which happened last year in a win over Buffalo.

We wish Loeffler a speedy recovery.