College Football Coach's Comment About His Wife Going Viral

DENTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 05: Supporters of the North Texas Mean Green wave the team flag from the stands during the game against the Houston Baptist Huskies at Apogee Stadium on September 05, 2020 in Denton, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, interim head coach Phil Bennett will lead the North Texas Mean Green into a Frisco Bowl matchup against Boise State.

During his press conference on Friday, Bennett was asked if this will be his last game as head coach for the Mean Green.

His response is going viral on social media:

"I don't know. I can't say... My wife said she's going to have a man sleeping in the house next year, and if it's going to me, I better show up. I'm an Aggie but I'm not stupid," he said, per college football insider Chris Vannini.

Former North Texas head coach Seth Littrell was fired after the final game of the regular season, despite notching a 7-6 record on the year. His record over seven seasons in Denton was just .500.

Bennett has 40 years of coaching experience, including a head coaching stint with SMU and 10 different defensive coordinator positions with 10 different programs. He took over as North Texas' DC in January 2021.

Given his wealth of experience, Bennett is no doubt a candidate for the full-time Mean Green opening.