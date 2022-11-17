College Football Coach's Response To Angry Parents Goes Viral
In recent weeks, several Miami football parents have taken to Twitter with mean-spirited comments directed toward Hurricane assistant coaches.
The most recent example of this came after Miami's win over Georgia Tech this past weekend.
"You are a piece of work but it’s all good. I’m going to pray for you and your family; you obviously have serious issues,” Marcus Rodgers, the father of freshman cornerback Khamauri Rodgers, wrote at secondary coach Jahmile Addae.
First-year Miami head coach Mario Cristobal addressed these online attacks with a hilarious statement on Wednesday.
"A parent is free & welcome to pick up their son if they’re not happy with their playing time," Cristobal said, per team insider Barry Jackson.
Miami is 5-5 on the season. The team will need to win one of its games against No. 9 Clemson or Pittsburgh to become bowl eligible.