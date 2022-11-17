College Football Coach's Response To Angry Parents Goes Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Miami head coach Mario Cristobal yells and gestures on the field before the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the University of Miami Hurricanes on September 10, 2022 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In recent weeks, several Miami football parents have taken to Twitter with mean-spirited comments directed toward Hurricane assistant coaches.

The most recent example of this came after Miami's win over Georgia Tech this past weekend.

"You are a piece of work but it’s all good. I’m going to pray for you and your family; you obviously have serious issues,” Marcus Rodgers, the father of freshman cornerback Khamauri Rodgers, wrote at secondary coach Jahmile Addae.

First-year Miami head coach Mario Cristobal addressed these online attacks with a hilarious statement on Wednesday.

"A parent is free & welcome to pick up their son if they’re not happy with their playing time," Cristobal said, per team insider Barry Jackson.

Miami is 5-5 on the season. The team will need to win one of its games against No. 9 Clemson or Pittsburgh to become bowl eligible.