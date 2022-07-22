College Football Coach's Wife Implicated In Recruiting Scandal

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers watches on against the West Virginia Mountaineers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Jeremy Pruitt made recruiting violations a family affair in Knoxville.

According to the NCAA's notice of allegations released on Friday, Pruitt's wife, Casey, was involved in the 18 Level-1 infractions levied against the Volunteers program.

Pruitt and his wife allegedly paid recruits more than $12,000 in cash, arranged fishing trips, nail salon visits and more, per college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

This $12,000+ is just a fraction of the $60,000 in impermissible benefits allegedly given during a three-year period.

"The ninth person charged with violations, Pruitt’s wife Casey, allegedly made cash payments of at least $13,000 to recruits and their families. Casey once worked in NCAA rules compliance at Troy University, her alma mater, and Florida State," Dellenger reports.

Tennessee has 90 days to respond to the allegations and is not expected to contest the charges.

Under the NCAA’s new penalty structure, sanctions could follow Pruitt to other jobs if he ever lands another coaching gig at the collegiate level.