College Football Fans Are Calling For 1 Pac-12 Quarterback To Be Included In Heisman Discussion

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Pac-12 rarely gets respect in the wider landscape of college football, but fans want that to change after Bo Nix's performance on Saturday.

The Oregon QB threw for 412 yards with six total TDs in the Ducks' 42-24 win over Cal as they rolled to a 7-1 record.

CFB fans let their voices be heard on social media:

"Okay [Tim Brando] are you definitely on the Bo Nix for Heisman bandwagon?" a user asked.

"Time to include Bo Nix in the Heisman Trophy race. Oregon QB -- and this team -- are impossible to ignore," tweeted John Canzano.

"Bo Nix is the first Oregon QB to record 5+ total touchdowns four times since Marcus Mariota did it four times in 2014 when he won the Heisman Trophy. ... In his three years at Auburn, Bo Nix had never recorded more than 4 total touchdowns in a game."

"Ducks defeat Cal 42-24 No. 8 Oregon improves to 7-1 and remains on top of the Pac-12 standings," said Orlando Sanchez. "Bo Nix Heisman campaign continues - 6 Total TD (3 rush, 3 pass, 2 int) 412 yards passing, 59 yards rushing."

Fly, Ducks, Fly.