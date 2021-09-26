College Football Fans Are Furious With 1 Team’s Ranking

College football’s new top 25 polls have been released following Week 4 of the 2021 regular season.

As always, fans have several issues with the top 25 rankings, but one team’s ranking in particular is drawing the most criticism.

Oklahoma is 4-0 on the season and ranked No. 4 in the Coaches’ Poll and No. 6 in the AP Poll. The Sooners haven’t looked very good so far this year, though, despite being undefeated.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is also 4-0. However, the Razorbacks have convincing wins over Texas and Texas A&M, among other programs.

Many feel that Arkansas is deserving of a higher ranking than Oklahoma.

The new AP Poll ranks #6 Oklahoma ahead of #8 Arkansas. Preseason polls are trash. Watch the games. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 26, 2021

In any other industry, what we do with the Coaches Poll would be viewed as “Conflict of interest” and would be abolished. This is INSANE. Arkansas #11

Oklahoma #4 😜 Clemson 2-2 and #19

NC State 3-1 and unranked, having out-gained Clemson roughly 2:1 to win the head to head. pic.twitter.com/ySj3J7oYFl — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) September 26, 2021

I’m officially done with the @AP_Top25. It is completely and obviously obsolete. Oklahoma has eeked past Tulane, Nebraska and W. Vir. All at home. Arkansas has beaten Texas & A&M. They should be ranked higher. Auburn shouldn’t be ranked at all after Sat. pic.twitter.com/fceSV26cMG — David Schultz (@DaveWNSP) September 26, 2021

The frustration is justified. Many of the poll voters put too much of an emphasis on what the preseason rankings looked like.

Still, Arkansas will have a chance to surge up the polls next weekend.

Arkansas is set to face No. 2 Georgia in Athens next Saturday. If the Razorbacks win that one, they’d have a legitimate argument to be No. 1 or No. 2 in the polls.