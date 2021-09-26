College Football Fans Are Furious With 1 Team’s Ranking

College football’s new top 25 polls have been released following Week 4 of the 2021 regular season.
As always, fans have several issues with the top 25 rankings, but one team’s ranking in particular is drawing the most criticism.
Oklahoma is 4-0 on the season and ranked No. 4 in the Coaches’ Poll and No. 6 in the AP Poll. The Sooners haven’t looked very good so far this year, though, despite being undefeated.
Arkansas, meanwhile, is also 4-0. However, the Razorbacks have convincing wins over Texas and Texas A&M, among other programs.
Many feel that Arkansas is deserving of a higher ranking than Oklahoma.
The new AP Poll ranks #6 Oklahoma ahead of #8 Arkansas.
Preseason polls are trash.
Watch the games.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 26, 2021
In any other industry, what we do with the Coaches Poll would be viewed as “Conflict of interest” and would be abolished. This is INSANE.
Arkansas #11
Oklahoma #4 😜
Clemson 2-2 and #19
NC State 3-1 and unranked, having out-gained Clemson roughly 2:1 to win the head to head. pic.twitter.com/ySj3J7oYFl
— Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) September 26, 2021
I’m officially done with the @AP_Top25.
It is completely and obviously obsolete.
Oklahoma has eeked past Tulane, Nebraska and W. Vir. All at home.
Arkansas has beaten Texas & A&M. They should be ranked higher.
Auburn shouldn’t be ranked at all after Sat. pic.twitter.com/fceSV26cMG
— David Schultz (@DaveWNSP) September 26, 2021
The frustration is justified. Many of the poll voters put too much of an emphasis on what the preseason rankings looked like.
Still, Arkansas will have a chance to surge up the polls next weekend.
Arkansas is set to face No. 2 Georgia in Athens next Saturday. If the Razorbacks win that one, they’d have a legitimate argument to be No. 1 or No. 2 in the polls.