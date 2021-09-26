College Football Fans Are Furious With 1 Team’s Ranking

The Spun

Southwest Classic - Arkansas v Texas A&M

College football’s new top 25 polls have been released following Week 4 of the 2021 regular season.

As always, fans have several issues with the top 25 rankings, but one team’s ranking in particular is drawing the most criticism.

Oklahoma is 4-0 on the season and ranked No. 4 in the Coaches’ Poll and No. 6 in the AP Poll. The Sooners haven’t looked very good so far this year, though, despite being undefeated.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is also 4-0. However, the Razorbacks have convincing wins over Texas and Texas A&M, among other programs.

Many feel that Arkansas is deserving of a higher ranking than Oklahoma.

The frustration is justified. Many of the poll voters put too much of an emphasis on what the preseason rankings looked like.

Still, Arkansas will have a chance to surge up the polls next weekend.

Arkansas is set to face No. 2 Georgia in Athens next Saturday. If the Razorbacks win that one, they’d have a legitimate argument to be No. 1 or No. 2 in the polls.

