College Football Fans Are Furious With ABC's Split-Screen Decision

College football fans aren't too pleased about a decision made during ABC's broadcast of No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest.

With the Demon Deacons in the redzone with a chance to take the lead, the network pulled up a half-and-half split screen of the MLB matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

ABC wanted to highlight Aaron Judge's at-bat as he attempts to set the AL single-season home run record.

Unfortunately, this at-bat came at a horrible time during today's college football matchup. Wake Forest scored the go-ahead touchdown while the split-screen audio was focused on Judge's failed attempt at No. 62.

College football fans are understandably frustrated.

"[ABC] doing this is actually ridiculous, stop it," one fan wrote.

"Someone tell ESPN we only care about baseball during the summer and on days where there’s no football," another added.

"Didn’t sign for baseball today, please stop interrupting my football," another said.

Wake Forest now leads the No. 5 team in the country 28-20 midway through the third quarter.