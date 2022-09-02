College Football Fans Are Glad To Have Gus Johnson Back
It's not college football season without Gus Johnson calling games.
Johnson made his return to the mic on Thursday night for the Penn State-Purdue game and fans are fired up about it.
"So nice to hear Gus Johnson’s voice on my TV again," one fan tweeted.
"CFB on Fox is back which means Gus Johnson is back which means life has meaning again," another fan tweeted.
"Gus Johnson remains the best announcer in all of sports," another fan tweeted.
Johnson and his partner, Joel Klatt, are currently calling the Penn State-Purdue game on Fox.
They'll then call a Big Ten game each Saturday of this season leading up to the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 3.