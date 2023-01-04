College Football Fans Are Not Happy With 1 NFL Stadium

Monday night will feature a highly-anticipated National Championship matchup between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs.

Both of these schools know how to get down when it comes to tailgating before their team's games. But unfortunately, they will not be able to do that for this week's big game.

SoFi Stadium, the location of this year's National Championship, is prohibiting tailgating in the stadium parking lot.

“Tailgating will not be allowed in any SoFi Stadium parking lot," a recent CFP parking announcement included.

The college football world is appalled by this decision:

"Zero sports knowledge, completely out of touch with fans, just a decrepit and insufferable pocket full of change," one fan wrote.

"This legit should get you banned from hosting the playoffs/championship," another said.

"There’s no way that rule will be enforced," another added.

Monday's National Championship game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET in SoFi Stadium.