College Football Fans Aren't Buying Ryan Day's Fake Punt Explanation

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Ryan Day looks at notes during the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes of Ohio State are getting crushed for running a fake punt up 49-10 vs. Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

However, Day has an explanation. After the game, Day explained that Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco called the fake himself.

"Ryan Day said Jesse Mirco made the decision on his own to run on the punt. Day said he asked Mirco: 'Did anybody tell you to do that?' Mirco replied 'No.' Day said 'We’ll talk about that tomorrow,'" said Day, via Dan Hope.

Fans aren't exactly buying Ryan Day's explanation. Some think he's covering for poor sportsmanship.

"Somebody definitely told him to do it," one fan said.

I" respect OSU, but that’s a bad look," a fan commented.

With that being said, Jesse Mirco made a good play.

"He made the right play. Style points matter, you gotta win big. If Rutgers doesn’t like it they shouldn’t have left 35 yards of field wide open," said CH.

"I mean I was yelling at the tv for him to run since it was so wide open. You can’t chastise the dude for properly assessing everything and making the right choice," another fan wrote.

Should Ryan Day face scrutiny for his team's fake punt on Saturday?