College Football Fans Can't Wait For Saturday's Schedule

Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is primed to give us some of the juiciest matchups of the entire season - perhaps only rivaled by the final week of the season with all of those historic rivalry games.

Six of those games will feature two teams ranked in the top 25. Of those six, three are between top 15 teams and two are between top 10 teams.

The marquee matchup will be No. 6 Tennessee hosting No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium. College GameDay will be in Knoxville to mark the occasion.

Elsewhere, No. 5 Michigan will host No. 10 Penn State, while No. 8 Oklahoma State goes to play No. 13 TCU. Rounding out the best of the Power Five conferences will be No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse and No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah.

An inter-division SEC matchup that will likely serve as an eliminator from the conference title conversation will be No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky.

College fans can hardly contain their excitement as you can see in the comments:

"If you planned a wedding this weekend I hope it fails miserably," one fan warned.

"This is a “make entirely too much food to watch CFB” kinda slate. Can’t wait," wrote another.

"I’m front of the tv all. day. long," a third said.

We've got a great weekend of college football coming up. Which teams will emerge victorious?