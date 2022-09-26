College Football Fans Furious With Potential Rules Change

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The NCAA is considering a potential massive rule change.

According to FootballScoop's Zach Barnett, NCAA officials are considering re-starting the clock after incompletions in an attempt to get the games to end quicker.

Barnett writes that NCAA officials believe that an increase in pass plays has led to the games stretching out which has upset some fans. In this proposed idea, an incomplete pass would be treated the same as a play where the ball runs out of bounds.

The clock would only stop until the ball is set to be in play again.

College football fans aren't happy about that proposed change.

As some fans tweeted, having the clock continue to run after a team gets a first down would be a great idea to speed up the game. It happens in the NFL, so why can't it happen in college?

The NCAA has a lot to consider when it comes to shortening the duration of a game.