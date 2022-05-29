College Football Fans Furious With SEC Commissioner Sunday

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

For two console generations, college sports fans have gone without their beloved NCAA video game titles.

From EA Sports "NCAA Football" and "March Madness," to 2K's "College Hoops," fans have long clamored for a return to the virtual college gridiron and hardwood.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, however, doesn't care. Saying, "Forget whether NCAA video games come back, that's not at the top of my priority list."

Needless to say, college football fans took offense to Sankey's remarks.

"Who’s trying harder to get fired: Doc Rivers or Greg Sankey?" asked Collin Sherwin.

"FIRE HIM," said Brett Hudson.

"Add it to the list to why most hate the SEC," tweeted KSL Sports' Jeremy Mauss.

"He should be in prison."

"Then it’s time to re-evaluate your priority list, Greg," replied one user.

"I told y’all so," said Secret Base's Steven Godfrey.

"It's the whole point of NIL," another user remarked.

"Opportunity here for Kevin Warren and The Alliance to court the video game electorate," commented Chris Vannini.

EA Sports is reportedly developing its rebooted college football title, eyeing a Summer 2023 release.