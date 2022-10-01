College Football Fans Have 1 Suggestion For GameDay Next Week

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

College football fans are demanding ESPN's College GameDay takes a visit out to Lawrence, Kansas next week.

The Kansas Jayhawks beat Iowa State 14-11 this Saturday. They are now 5-0 on the season.

Next week, KU hosts the 4-0 TCU Horned Frogs. They are fresh off a dominant 55-24 victory over the Sooners of Oklahoma.

Will College GameDay be in town for the Big 12 clash next Saturday? We certainly hope so.

"GameDay is obligated to go to Lawrence, KS for TCU @ Kansas next week. There’s no better place to go. Give the people what they want!" said Bennett.

"couple things still need to break the right way but college gameday may go to kansas and cuse this month," wrote Robert O'Neill.

"The Kansas Jayhawks are going to be ranked and hosting College Gameday next weekend. Been waiting for this moment for years! #KUfball," said Dillon Davis.

Please, ESPN, do the right thing and be in Lawrence next weekend.

Kansas and TCU deserve the national spotlight on Oct. 8.