College Football Fans Not Happy With Gary Danielson Today

On Saturday afternoon, CBS took center stage as the college football world flocked to watch what promised to be the best game of the day.

No. 11 Tennessee stepped onto its home field against No. 20 Florida in a massive SEC showdown. Unfortunately, some fans weren't pleased with who was on the call.

Color analyst Gary Danielson has taken some heat in the past for allegedly unbiased calls. Well, Tennessee fans aren't exactly thrilled with Danielson right now.

"Can’t stand Gary Danielson," one fan said.

"Florida is not gonna have a damn flag thrown on them are there? That was insane and Gary Danielson is THRILLED there was no call on Florida," another fan said.

It's not just Tennessee fans that aren't happy, though. Even one Florida fan got in on the action.

"Gary Danielson has said like four sentences and is already insufferable," the fan said.

What do you think about Danielson's performance?