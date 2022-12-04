College Football Fans Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit Sunday

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans weren't exactly in agreement with some of Kirk Herbstreit's commentary on Sunday's College Football Playoff rankings show.

During the broadcast, the ESPN analyst and former Buckeye QB said that every year there's usually a team that feels disrespected going into the playoff. And in 2022, it's Ohio State.

Some viewers fired back a bit on Twitter:

"Kirk Herbstreit playing the disrespect card for Ohio State is wild. What is he even going on about?" a user asked.

"Pretty sure Kirk Herbstreit is absolutely drunk to think Ohio State is a disrespected team," another replied. "TCU was 12-0 and people were saying they were out. USC got screwed because they played a conference championship and OSU didn't. This committee couldn't suck off OSU harder."

"Kirk Herbstreit is trying to create bulletin board material for Ohio State right now," a Georgia fan said. "Kirby is not biting."

"The hell is Kirk Herbstreit talking about, OSU coming in disrespected and angry? They only have themselves to blame, got their doors BLOWN OFF at home in their biggest game of the year and are still getting a shot. Man they should be thanking Utah. C’mon."

We'll see how it all shakes out come New Year's Eve.